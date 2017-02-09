“Repurposing the technology to do good, not just buy goods.”
Amazon Dash Buttons are $5 product-specific buttons that you tap to automatically reorder that product. Stick one on your washing machine, and when you run low on detergent, tap! A box of Tide shows up two days later. Similar instant gratification is available for hundreds of other products.
Designer, programmer Nathan Pryor wondered “why reserve that instant gratification for physical goods? Why not push a button and do some real good?”
So he created a Dash button that makes a $5 contribution to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) every time trumpolini says something that makes him angry. He keeps it near his laptop, where it has been getting a lot of use.
If you want to make your own ACLU Dash button, Pryor has made the code he created available here.
via Boing Boing