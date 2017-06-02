By B.L. Ochman @whatsnext
The Electronic Frontier Foundation has a ridiculous post recommending anonymous blogging to workplace bloggers.
Their advice: “If followed correctly, these protections can save you from embarrassment or just plain weirdness in front of your friends and coworkers.”
My advice: If it’s embarrassing or just plain weird, don’t post it.
With incredibly few exceptions, like some Iraqi bloggers who’ve risked death by blogging, anonymous blogs have zero credibility .
When there is danger involved, here are the best practices.
Updated today. First published 2005