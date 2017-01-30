By B.L. Ochman @whatsnext

‘We’ve got the best tax evasion system God ever created’

Welcome to the Netherlands” a hilarious video from the satirical news show “Sunday with Lubach,” welcomes Trump in a style inspired by the new American monarch’s grandiosity. The video has gone viral, with 15 million YouTube views in less than a week.

Comedian Arjen Lubach, says: “The whole world was watching for the inauguration of the 45th president of the United States. Because we realize it’s better for us to get along, we decided to introduce our tiny country to him. In a way that will probably appeal to him the most.”

Best Wall, Best Ponies

“We speak Dutch,” the video mentions. “It’s the best language in Europe. We’ve got all the best words. All the other languages failed. Danish…total disaster. German is not even a real language. It’s fake.”

And Lubach notes: “We’ve got ponies. We’ve got the best ponies. You can ride them. You can date them. You can grab them by the pony.”

The punchline: “We’ve got the best tax evasion system God ever created. You’ll pay nothing.”