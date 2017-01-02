Happy New Year! While I have to admit that I’m pretty terrified of what’s ahead for us under Trumplethinskin, I want to wish you a peaceful, easy, successful, healthy, and fun year.
Please resist the temptation to ignore the news, although it is strong. It is essential that we do not allow ourselves to accept a world that embraces hatred, racism and xenophobia. Please don’t be complacent. Please help love to triumph. Be present and be involved.
Fight back. Contact your Federal, state and local elected officials.
Trump has not even been inaugurated and already with no warning, no debate and no public hearing, House Republicans have voted to hobble the Independent Ethics Office. It was set up in 2008 in the aftermath of corruption scandals that sent three members of Congress to jail.
Resources:
- How to contact elected officials
- 15 signs of impending tyranny by Robert Reich
- Robert Reich: 14 ways to resist Trump
- #DisruptJ20
- Donald Trump Is Gonna Get Us Killed by Michael Moore
- Donald Trump, This is Not Normal by Charles Blow