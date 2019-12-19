By B.L. Ochman @whatsnext

It happens every day. I get emails from companies willing to pay for guest posts on my blog. They want DoFollow links and they don’t want to be identified as sponsored posts. “NoFollow link or no post. Google’s rules, not mine” is my response.

Google will flag your site as a spam site if you don’t use NoFollow links in paid posts. You will not be happy when that happens!

I learned that one the hard way. I had be reviewed by Google to prove that all links on my sponsored posts and ads are now NoFollow. Until then, my site was being qualified as spam.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has rather muddled rules about paid product placements, but they demand that paid placements be identified.

Google’s rules

Google goes farther, demanding no DoFollow that links in paid placements. Here’s their explanation. I’ll translate it into plain English :)

A NoFollow link is created with an HTML tag that basically tells search engines to ignore the page. The links is to reduce the effectiveness of certain types of search engine spam.

Google originally developed NoFollow links in 2005 to reduce comment spam in blog posts. They rolled the tags into their algorithms, and so did other search engines.

Users can click on a link tagged NoFollow like any other link. However, those clicks will do nothing to help the search ranking of the link.

The tag you need to include looks like this:

<a href=”http://www.website.com/” rel=”nofollow”>Link Text</a>

DoFollow links are links that Google notes. The more incoming links a page gets, the better the boost in its page rank in search results.

Google webmaster guidelines offers this tip for effective SEO: “A useful test is to ask, “Does this help my users? Would I do this if search engines didn’t exist?”

Tread carefully with paid placements. Learn the facts before you accept payment.