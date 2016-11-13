Sponsored Post

First impressions matter. Research shows that 94 percent of people will abandon your website if they don’t trust the website design, or think it looks outdated. This statistic is pretty shocking, but it’s not the only reason a huge number of people abandon websites.

The more people you can impress on that first visit, the more leads you’ll get, the higher your conversion rates will be, and the less money you’ll spend trying to attract new customers.

Here are five simple tweaks you can make on your website to improve that first impression:

Ensure Your Site is Up to Speed

Ideally, you want your site to load in under one second. Research shows that 47 percent of customers expect a web page to load in two seconds or less. Forty percent will abandon a site that takes more than three seconds to load. For every one second delay in page speed, businesses see an average of seven percent reduction in conversions.

Visitors may not notice if your site is fast, but they definitely will notice if it’s slow, and it will be hard to bring them back after they’ve abandoned your site.

There are several ways to speed up your site. Among them, make sure you’re using a reliable web host. If your site is hosted on a slow server, it doesn’t matter what other steps you take to speed it up; the server won’t be able to handle your demands. Upgrading your hosting package or switching web hosts entirely can pay off in the long run, so don’t be afraid to invest in the best website hosting.

Tweak Your Font

One of the top reasons people abandon websites is because the content is difficult to read. Your type of font, color of font, and size of font can all affect how easy it is for someone to read your site’s content.

San serif fonts are typically easier to read online than serif fonts. High contrast between the font color and background helps.

Limit Your Ads

Displaying too many ads on your site can appear overwhelming and spammy. (Not only that, but you may limit the potential of your ads by distracting readers with too many.) Ads shouldn’t take up more space than your content, and they shouldn’t be the first thing readers see.

Clearly State Your Purpose

If people don’t understand what your site is about, you can bet they’ll abandon it and never return. Develop a clear purpose statement, and make this obvious throughout the site. What benefit does your company or product provide to customers, and how can you convey that in a single sentence?

Look at the Site from Multiple Angles

Today, fewer and fewer people are entering websites from their home pages. That’s because people are finding other ways in through content shared on social media and pages that show up in search engine results.

With this concept in mind, picture the visitors’ journeys from anywhere on your site and create simple navigation tools, making your purpose clearly known across the site, and making it easy to contact you from any page.

Which step will you take first to ensure you’re putting your best foot forward on your website?

