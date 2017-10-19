By B.L. Ochman @whatsnext

The #MeToo movement began with a Tweet by Alyssa Milano on October 15.

If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet. pic.twitter.com/k2oeCiUf9n — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 15, 2017

It got 67,033 Replies, 24,594 Retweets and 51,697 likes within days.

And as NY Post writer Alexis Benveniste noted

Reminder that if a woman didn't post #MeToo, it doesn't mean she wasn't sexually assaulted or harassed. Survivors don't owe you their story. — Alexis Benveniste (@apbenven) October 16, 2017

That was Retweeted 58,000 times and got 155,000 likes, including mine.

A lot has been written, posted and Tweeted this week about Harvey Weinstein and the prevalence of sexual assault in not only the movie industry, but all industries.

Every Woman I Know Has a Story to Tell

I don’t know a woman who doesn’t have a story to tell, including me. They’re stories about how we didn’t tell anyone for fear of harming our careers, of being accused of doing something to bring it on, or, worst of all, of not being believed.

Some people said that just saying “Me Too” wouldn’t change anything. But as Sophie Gilbert noted in The Atlantic, the hashtag succeeded in showing the magnitude of the problem.

It takes a lot to tell these stories publicly, and there have been some very notable ones told this week.

Will anything change?

Is Bill Cosby in jail? Will Harvey Weinstein go to jail? Will the statutes of limitation change?

Maybe, if women – and men – keep speaking up and speaking out, we’ll force change. That’s a big maybe. But it’s a start.

As Sophie Gilbert says “The power of #MeToo, though, is that it takes something that women had long kept quiet about and transforms it into a movement. Unlike many kinds of social-media activism, it isn’t a call to action or the beginning of a campaign, culminating in a series of protests and speeches and events. It’s simply an attempt to get people to understand the prevalence of sexual harassment and assault in society.”

