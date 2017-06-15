submit to reddit

Sen. Rand Paul was present at Wednesday morning’s Congressional baseball practice, where a shooter opened fired and shot 5 people, before being killed by Capitol Police.

Sen. Paul spoke to CNN and MSNBC immediately afterward, praising Capitol Hill police for preventing a “massacre.”

But he apparently forgot to delete his June 23 2016 Tweet to FOX News Sr Judicial Analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano. It was still online this evening.

What Goes Online, Stays Online

Just in case that Tweet gets deleted, here it is. What goes on line, stays on line.