

By B.L. Ochman @whatsnext

For companies with something to say that may be of interest beyond the CEO’s office or the marketing department, here are nine great reasons for corporate blogging. (I originally published this post in 2008, and I think the reasons still apply. I’ve updated some of the links and references.)

1. Chief among them: the research, reading and writing for a blog help you keep learning. Sadly, many people really haven’t learned anything new in the past 10 years. But you need to keep learning to keep attracting readers.

2. Because knowledge means nothing until it is shared. Being a respected member of the community requires contribution as well as consumption.

Add to these, the following blogging objectives:

3. Blogging can help you to be a thought leader: E.g. Charlene Li.

4. You can generate awareness in the market of your products/services/your personal brand: E.g. Dustin Stout

5. You’ll get to know other thought leaders in the space: E.g. Francine Hardaway

6. You can obtain feedback from your audience (readers, customers etc.) on new products/services: E.g. Toby Bloomberg

7. Make sure your blog appears for specific terms on organic search (Search Engine Optimization): E.g. David Erickson

8. I also like the reason Robert Moskowitz gave in iMedia Connection back in 2005

“Blog to gain on the Big Dogs”

9. And, as Hugh Macleod at gapingvoid pointed out “why I have a blog, I suppose. I like the control. I write something, I post it, it gets read, hopefully good things happen as a result, somewhere on this small blue planet of ours”

Got anything to add to this list?