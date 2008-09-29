By B.L. Ochman @whatsnext
For companies with something to say that may be of interest beyond the CEO’s office or the marketing department, here are nine great reasons for corporate blogging. (I originally published this post in 2008, and I think the reasons still apply. I’ve updated some of the links and references.)
1. Chief among them: the research, reading and writing for a blog help you keep learning. Sadly, many people really haven’t learned anything new in the past 10 years. But you need to keep learning to keep attracting readers.
2. Because knowledge means nothing until it is shared. Being a respected member of the community requires contribution as well as consumption.
Add to these, the following blogging objectives:
3. Blogging can help you to be a thought leader: E.g. Charlene Li.
4. You can generate awareness in the market of your products/services/your personal brand: E.g. Dustin Stout
5. You’ll get to know other thought leaders in the space: E.g. Francine Hardaway
6. You can obtain feedback from your audience (readers, customers etc.) on new products/services: E.g. Toby Bloomberg
7. Make sure your blog appears for specific terms on organic search (Search Engine Optimization): E.g. David Erickson
8. I also like the reason Robert Moskowitz gave in iMedia Connection back in 2005
“Blog to gain on the Big Dogs”
9. And, as Hugh Macleod at gapingvoid pointed out “why I have a blog, I suppose. I like the control. I write something, I post it, it gets read, hopefully good things happen as a result, somewhere on this small blue planet of ours”
Got anything to add to this list?
I’m a design and photography blogger. And blogging compels me to constantly improve my work.
Great blog post and good points but wouldn’t these two opposite articles confuse a business owner looking to maybe start one?
Nick – The two posts are not really opposites. For companies that really have something to say that people will want to read, and the willingness to put the time and effort into making a blog great, these reasons are an extension of the last post.
Thanks for the note. I found more folks that send us an email about wanting to blog for “proactive customer support”. I think that’s like trying to emulate Zappos dont you think?
BTW side note, I love your Captcha :)
Cindy – customer support is a great reason to blog, provided that you’re willing to actually serve customers and solve problems. emulating zappos, as you imply, is not something you can accomplish with just a blog. Zappos is as much a philosophy as it is a company and that philosophy runs through every fiber of the company.
There are some very pragmatic reasons your company should have a blog:
1) Search Engine Optimization. Search engines reward content that is not deeply structured (a blog usually consists of one HTML page) and frequently updated. A blog can ensure your company stays number one when a potential customer hits a keyword
2) Your competitors are doing it. I was just asked in a conference call with a large company to look at their competitors website, “Look at this, they have a personal CEO blog, a general PR blog, and a Flikr group! We want that!” My immediate response was, “What content do you have to offer? Give me something I can use to attract readers.”
3) Your customers want it. A marketing manager at a large cinema group is using Twitter (a microblogging service) to give away free movie schwag (film posters, premier tickets, etc…). He got a modest initial following from the giveaways, but noticed something interesting. His dissatisfied customers were using Twitter to let him know they had a bad experience. He was able to bring these angry customers back into the fold by offering complementary tickets, a quick word of apology, or an explanation of company policy. The point is these customers were able to quickly issue feedback through the blog that is reviewed by peers and gave the company a chance to reduce attrition.
In addition, there are other – less tangible – benefits from having a company blog:
1) Your employees read it. Having a centralized place to deliver a more personal message can boost employee morale in tough times. Think of how C level bloggers have used their platform to discuss layoffs from an honest, no nonsense perspective, or how the same C level bloggers have congratulated individuals or groups within the company on better than expected performance.
2) Your company can create perception. Companies and individuals can use blogs as a way to self-brand. Choosing an author, imagery, rich media, and topics for articles allows you to actively manage your company perception. Individuals trust and seek out blog posting much more than press releases, and data from a blog cannot be bent through the lens of biased media groups. So long as the content remains honest, useful, and relevant to the audience a company may enjoy a high level of brand awareness without being literal.
3) Increase personal value. As an employee, your ability to manage and produce a successful blog increases your value. You have an opportunity to establish yourself as an informed and knowledgeable industry pro in a public forum. Encouraging employee contribution to the blog is a win win – individuals gain recognition and the company that employs them is increasingly viewed as having the best talent by customers and competitors alike.
For me blogging is a way to share ideas that get people more involved in my communities. And blogging gives them the power to talk back and become invested in direct dialog.
Blogging has reinvigorated democracy and the sharing of ideas like nothing before. We should all be grateful.
I think this article will help companies understand why they should blog. Thanks for sharing your ideas!