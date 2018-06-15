By B.L. Ochman @whatsnext
For as long as video games have been around, game designers have been creating new ways to control them. These include the keyboard, the joystick, the mouse, the console controller, platforms controlled by dancing, and gyroscopic controls built into smartphones.
Tic Tac – which I became a fan of when they denounced Donald Trump saying he used TicTacs before molesting women – just launched their first chewing gum. Chewing it controls two new video games.
Chew and Play
Tic Tac’s “Chew and Play” games are available through Snapchat Lenses. They’re named for the two flavors of gum.
In “Spearmint Jungle,” each time you chew, you can propel a little-man from vine to vine over hazards like crocodiles. You can help a skier leap obstacles in “Cool Watermelon Water Ski.” TBWA/Chiat/Day New York created the games.