By B.L. Ochman @whatsnext
In a brilliant example of election newsjacking, Pedigree dog food takes advantage of our national political fatigue. Pedigree’s three-minute video, “A Vote for Good,” demonstrates that the love of dogs unites even the most deeply politically divided Americans.
The video quickly went viral, topping 2.5 million views at the time of this writing.
Love Trumps Hate
In the video, a woman went to a Trump rally wearing a Clinton shirt, looking for the owner of a lost dog. She also visited a Clinton rally wearing a Trump shirt and did the same thing. Despite the political divide, people at both rallies were concerned and happy to help reunite the dog and its owner.
When the thankful owner appears, one onlooker says: “When it comes to dogs, there’s no political parties.”
The ad was created by BBDO New York.
