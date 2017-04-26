By B.L. Ochman @whatsnext
PR #FAIL + A Dead Giant Rabbit
Like many millions of people worldwide, I was horrified to see the video of Dr David Dao being knocked out and bloodied, dragged from his paid seat on United Airlines. The incident became one of the most epic PR fails ever, and fallout continues.
“Minimal but necessary force”
The latest, via Reuters, 4/25/17 in the “you can’t make this stuff up category”
Officer says ‘minimal but necessary force’ used on United passenger
Not Thumper
And then, in total WTF category, United Airlines apparently killed an enormous rabbit. Here’s the headline from the Daily Mail:
Now United’s killing fluffy bunnies! Son of the world’s biggest rabbit dies on United flight. Huge three foot bunny arrives in Chicago dead in ‘strange’ circumstances.