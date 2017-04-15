On Beyond Social Media Show # 183, David Erickson and I covered the chronology of United Airlines’ epic PR Crisis #Fail in handling of Dr David Dao, who was knocked unconscious and dragged off a flight.

The reason?

United said the flight was overbooked and it needed his seat to make room for airline personnel. It made room by “re-accommodating” a paying customer out of his seat and off the plane, bloodied and unconscious.

The result?

Just about every passenger on the plane had a cellphone camera. The plane was on the ground, so wifi was still working. In real-time, scores of videos emerged on social media and went viral globally. #UnitedPRCrisisFail

Tone-Deaf to Passengers

People rush to document every real and imagined drama on Twitter and YouTube and this one was viewed millions of times within hours. United should have known better. Tone-deaf to passengers, United wrote their own ticket to the PR Hall of Shame.

The backlash led to a billion dollar drop in stock value; trending on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, Reddit and Instagram for days; several apologies by United CEO Oscar Munoz – who ought to be “re-accomodated; a press conference by Dr Dao’s lawyer announcing his lawsuit; endless Internet memes; jokes by every late night host; backlash from China, where the event was viewed as racist – and lots more.

United Refused to Own Its Mistake

In this day and age, it is hard to imagine a company not understanding the speed and veracity of social media. United says it is going to change its way of doing business, but that’s hard to believe. United not only refused to back down, it immediately tried to blame the victim. As David said, “Fish rots from the top.”

Adding Insult to Injury

And, to add insult to injury, Dr Dao’s powerhouse lawyer, Thomas Demetrio, told the Chicago SunTimes that his client was not just missing his two front teeth when he was violently dragged off his flight in Chicago, but also his luggage. “The airline didn’t even have the courtesy to give the Daos their luggage after Dr. Dao was dragged off their flight.” The luggage got the runaround until it was delivered to the doctor’s office instead of his home.

And then, the next day, in the you cannot make this shit up department, there was another attack on a passenger on United passenger. This time it was by a scorpion!

Passenger Richard Bell was on a flight from Houston to Calgary Sunday when a scorpion reportedly fell from an overhead bin and stung him. The flight crew contacted a doctor on the ground for medical advice.

My favorite Tweet about the incident, which has since disappeared: “A scorpion stung me! Is there a doctor on this plane?!”

“No, we punched him and kicked him off the plane to make room for the scorpion.”

Twitter Complicit?

To make matters even worse, Raw Story and others reported that several users complained that Twitter removed content critical of United Airlines after the event which generated hundreds of thousands of Tweets.

But, of course, what goes online, stays online, so here are some of my favorites.

Very strange- twitter seem to be deleting negative tweets about @united Airlines, including mine… — Jay Beecher (@Jay_Beecher) April 10, 2017

Pepsi, Sean Spicer, and United Airlines walk into a bar. There are no survivors. — Glenn Fleishman (@GlennF) April 11, 2017

We put the hospital in hospitality. #newunitedairlinesmottos — David E (@DaSkrambledEgg) April 11, 2017

And then there was the brilliant Jimmy Kimmel’s parody ad “If we say you fly, you fly. If not, tough s***.”

