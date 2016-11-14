By B.L. Ochman @whatsnext
No critique of the 2016 election’s horrifying results will be more eloquent than SNL’s Kate McKinnon singing the late Leonard Cohen’s gorgeous “Hallelujah.”
At the end, she turns to us, in character as Hillary Clinton, and says “I’m not giving up and neither should you.”
I watched with tears running down my face. To me and many others, it feels like we lost America. But we can’t give up.
May God bless America and ALL of its people.
