Mitch Joel, “Six Pixels of Separation” author and podcaster and I discuss the growth of podcasting; who should and shouldn’t podcast; what makes a great podcast; what equipment you need to podcast; what makes brand podcasts effective, and much, much more.
What makes a podcast great?
There are some core passions that create the dynamics, Joel said. These include guests and a theme that is sustainable over time. For his “Six Pixels of Separation” podcast, Joel wants people to feel like they pulled up a chair in a cafe as he was speaking to someone in an area he is very curious about.
Content has to rule, we agree, and podcasts need a compelling host. Being an expert and being a good speaker or host are not always the same thing.
The video is time stamped. Click on a time in brackets i.e [0:22] to jump directly to that segment of the podcast.
