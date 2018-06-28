submit to reddit

By B.L. Ochman @whatsnext

Mitch Joel, “Six Pixels of Separation” author and podcaster and I discuss the growth of podcasting; who should and shouldn’t podcast; what makes a great podcast; what equipment you need to podcast; what makes brand podcasts effective, and much, much more.

What makes a podcast great?

There are some core passions that create the dynamics, Joel said. These include guests and a theme that is sustainable over time. For his “Six Pixels of Separation” podcast, Joel wants people to feel like they pulled up a chair in a cafe as he was speaking to someone in an area he is very curious about.

Content has to rule, we agree, and podcasts need a compelling host. Being an expert and being a good speaker or host are not always the same thing.


The video is time stamped. Click on a time in brackets i.e [0:22] to jump directly to that segment of the podcast.

MITCH JOEL

Mitch Joel, Author, Podcaster,Six Pixels of SeparationPodcast – Six Pixels of Separation Podcast – Marketing and Communications Insights
Books – Six Pixels of Separation: Everyone is Connected.
Control, Alt, Delete: Reboot Your Business, Reboot Your Life
Website – Mitch Joel
Twitter – @MitchJoel

B.L. OCHMAN

B.L. Ochman, Producer, Co-Host, Beyond Social Media ShowPodcast – Beyond Social Media Show
Website – B.L. Ochman
Blog – What’s Next Blog
Twitter – @whatsnext