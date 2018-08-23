Dr. JT Kostman – one of the world’s leading Data Strategists and experts in Applied Artificial Intelligence and Cognitive Computing – says top social platforms have all the data they need to stop foreign interference in U.S. elections now.

Facebook, Twitter, Google and YouTube have have no shortage of data about who’s using their platforms, he says. They absolutely could stop Russian and other governments’ interference in American elections.

Why don’t they?

“It’s a financial decision,” Kostman says.

Stopping Russian and other election interference on their platforms “is in direct conflict with their profit motive.”

The major social networks are abrogating their responsibility to stop foreign interference on their platforms, he says. It’s time, Dr. Kostman maintains, for Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Google to stop pretending they don’t have the responsibility to stop interference in U.S. elections.

ABOUT JT KOSTMAN

JT Kostman is a data scientist, mathematician, and psychologist. He has hunted terrorists for U.S. Intelligence Agencies, tracked criminal networks for the FBI, advised on analytic strategies for the Department of Defense, and led social media analysis for the 2012 Obama Campaign. In the corporate sector, he developed Digital Media Marketing solutions for Digitas, served as Chief Data Officer for Time Inc, Chief Data Scientist for Samsung, and serves on the Board of Advisors for Reimagine Holdings.

Prior to attending graduate school, JT served as a Paramedic, Police Officer, Deep-Sea Rescue Diver, and as Team Leader of an elite Scout/Sniper Reconnaissance Team with the U.S. Army Special Forces. He is a decorated disabled veteran who holds an active Top Secret/SCI U.S. Government clearance.

LinkedIn: JT Kostman

Twitter: @JT Kostman

ABOUT B.L. OCHMAN

B.L. Ochman is an accomplished business strategist, content creator, growth hacker, podcast producer and journalist.

She is producer and co-host of the award-winning podcast, Beyond Social Media Show.

Blog – What's Next Blog

Twitter: @whatsnext

Podcast: Beyond Social Media Show

Website: B.L. Ochman

