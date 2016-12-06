Sponsored Post

When shopping around for web hosts, it’s not all about price. Investing in a quality web host can pay off in the future through increased profits. Here are four ways your choice of web host impacts your bottom line.

Speed

KISSmetrics has shown that every second counts toward your bottom line. For every one second delay in page speed, businesses see a 7 percent reduction in conversions. For a business making $100,000 per day, that’s a $2.5 million loss per year for just a one-second delay. According to KISSmetrics, 47 percent of consumers expect a page to load in two seconds or less. If you can get your page to load in under one second, you’re doing well.

One of the culprits of a slow website is a slow server. If the server your site files are stored on can’t handle the many requests coming from your visitors, it’s time to upgrade your hosting plan or switch hosts altogether to get on a faster server.

Uptime

Uptime refers to when users are able to access your site. Routine maintenance or power outages can result in downtime, which means that during those minutes where users can’t access your site, you’re missing out on conversions and sales. If your site goes down often potential repeat visitors are unlikely to return.

No hosting provider can guarantee 100 percent uptime, but many get extremely close. Compare various providers to see if downtimes are frequent. Also consider when their scheduled maintenance occurs so any expected downtimes happen when traffic numbers are low, such as while the majority of your audience is sleeping.

Server Location

The location of your host’s servers affects your bottom line in two ways. First of all, the closer the servers are to your users, the faster data can transfer, and the quicker your site will be. Second, servers located in the country you’re targeting makes for better SEO. This is because Google geo-targets search results and prioritizes websites hosted on servers close to where the search originated. The higher you are in the search results, the more traffic you’ll see, and the more profit you can make. Because of this, it’s best to choose a web host with server locations closest to your target audience.

Scalability

When you first create a new blog or a website you may not be able to predict how it will grow over time. However, you’ll want the capacity to grow should need arise. If you don’t have this option, your site will slow as more traffic comes your way, and you’ll lose out on conversions. Good hosts offer a variety of plans so that you can acquire new resources as you need them, and it’s much easier to grow with one host than to switch to a new one in the future.

Luckily, you don’t have to pay a fortune to enjoy the benefits of a good web host. There are plenty of cheap web hosts offering fast loading speeds, high uptime ratings, and scalability options, and the rest depends on which plans suit your needs best.