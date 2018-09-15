By B.L. Ochman @whatsnext
Since 2009, I have provided updates on the number of self-appointed Social Media Gurus, and other Twitter bio social media titles.
There are more Social Media Strategists, Consultants, Experts and Agencies now than in 2014 or 2015. There are fewer Social Media Ninjas, Evangelists, Pros, Whores and Wonks – but not by many!
Twitter bios are limited to 140 characters, so bio must only contain essential descriptions.
Gurus Still Abound!
Back in 2014 there were 9,303 self-appointed Social Media Gurus.
Today there are still – incredibly – 5,686 Social Media Gurus on Twitter, according to FollowerWonk. While the self-appointed guru titles have dropped substantially, one thing has not changed one bit: guru is still something someone else calls you.
Changes and New Titles
More than 1,400 social media bios now contain the descriptions Social Media Content Creators, and 12,721 now describe themselves as Social Media Professionals. New to Twitter bios: self-appointed Social Media Kings and Social Media Queens.
Where’s the Guru Count Headed? Watch This Video
